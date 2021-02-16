Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,622 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 204,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

