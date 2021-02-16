Maecenas (ART) Hits Market Cap of $418,619.45

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $418,619.45 and $509.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00838601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.88 or 0.04977773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

