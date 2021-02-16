Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Magellan Health worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 111.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 673,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 355,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 122,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

