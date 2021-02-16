Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

