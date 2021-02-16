MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.30

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 3688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
MX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $706.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.
About MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
