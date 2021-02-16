MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.30

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 3688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

