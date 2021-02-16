Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 8.4%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.92 and last traded at $56.51. Approximately 4,110,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,924,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $1,773,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,665. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

