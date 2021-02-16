Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

