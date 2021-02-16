Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

