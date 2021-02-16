Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,941 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,143,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $253.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $254.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

