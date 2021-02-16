Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,890 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 69,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,109.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,441. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.