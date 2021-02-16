Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.33. 302,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

