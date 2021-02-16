Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPLV traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

