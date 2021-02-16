Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,809 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after acquiring an additional 352,903 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,842,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,931,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. 207,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.