Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE T traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.99. 621,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

