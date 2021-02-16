Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,565. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

