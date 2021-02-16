Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,129,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,946,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.75. 18,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,697. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31.

