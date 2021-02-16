Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.14. 256,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

