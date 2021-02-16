Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.41 on Tuesday, hitting $537.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $545.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.