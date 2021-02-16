Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $18.92 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,562 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.