Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $31.38 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.1% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 63,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $1,553,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $202,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PEP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.24. 111,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,548. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

