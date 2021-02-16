Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $58.60 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $58,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. 55,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

