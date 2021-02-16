Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $336.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.97.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.