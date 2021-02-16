Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $135.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

