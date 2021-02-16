Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,397 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $39,411,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 443,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

