Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,878 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.74. The stock had a trading volume of 858,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,995,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.