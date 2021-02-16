Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,650 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after buying an additional 28,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after buying an additional 170,962 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.59. 18,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,752. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49.

