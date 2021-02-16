MahaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $11.51 or 0.00023123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00263667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00074108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00088239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00410752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00181826 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,277 tokens. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

