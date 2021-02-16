Maiden Lane Jewelry (OTCMKTS:MDNL) Stock Price Down 73.2%

Maiden Lane Jewelry, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDNL)’s share price fell 73.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Maiden Lane Jewelry (OTCMKTS:MDNL)

Maiden Lane Jewelry Ltd. is a producer of rings jewelry products for retailers. The company’s product consists of ASPIRI(TM). Maiden Lane Jewelry Ltd. is based in New York, United States.

