MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Tops $0.40

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $179.92 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00262412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00074609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00083977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00395605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00187310 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.