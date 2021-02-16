Maincoin (MNC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $33.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.37 or 0.00873773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00048893 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.59 or 0.05042813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00033214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

