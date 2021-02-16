MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 91,622 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MMD traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,210. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

