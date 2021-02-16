Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 1-Year High at $240.00

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 236.02 ($3.08), with a volume of 35308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £125.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 207.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -13.66%.

In other Majedie Investments news, insider Christopher Getley bought 3,000 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £6,540 ($8,544.55). Also, insider Jane Lewis bought 2,197 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39).

About Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

