Maker Price Hits $2,451.61 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $2,451.61 or 0.05032668 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $157.06 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $432.54 or 0.00887929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

