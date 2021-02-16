Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Sells $1,335,777.23 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.10. 198,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.