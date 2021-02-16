Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Sells $2,110,933.72 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 11th, Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of Malibu Boats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 198,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

