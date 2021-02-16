Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading Up 16.8%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s stock price was up 16.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 238,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 123,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

