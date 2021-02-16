Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.12. Mammoth Resources shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 16,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Mammoth Resources from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

In related news, Director Thomas Atkins sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,306.24.

About Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

