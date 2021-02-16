MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.38

Shares of MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.60. MAN shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 855 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

About MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

