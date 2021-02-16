MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Short Interest Update

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

MAGOY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757. MAN has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Get MAN alerts:

MAN Company Profile

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for MAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.