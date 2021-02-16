Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Up 6.4%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 294,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 124,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

A number of analysts have commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $644.05 million, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 79.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.