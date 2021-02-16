Manna (MANNA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manna has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar. Manna has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001318 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,259.07 or 1.00154170 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,967,738 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,015 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

