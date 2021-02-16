Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 14th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MN opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

