Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) Shares Gap Down to $205.00

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68), but opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.58). Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) shares last traded at GBX 208.35 ($2.72), with a volume of 93,174 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.78.

Get Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Bertram purchased 5,000 shares of Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,150 ($13,261.04). Also, insider Steven Cooklin sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total value of £1,350,000 ($1,763,783.64).

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.