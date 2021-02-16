ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $4.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $4.65 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $19.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $20.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

MAN opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

