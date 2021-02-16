Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price (up previously from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.59.

Shares of TSE MFC traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,635,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,857. The firm has a market cap of C$48.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.58 and a twelve month high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.03.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

