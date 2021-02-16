Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,426,000 after purchasing an additional 948,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after purchasing an additional 571,009 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

