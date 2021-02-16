Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Up 6.5%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 27,001,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 29,098,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.