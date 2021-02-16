Marathon Patent Group (MARA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2021 – Marathon Patent Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

2/12/2021 – Marathon Patent Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

2/8/2021 – Marathon Patent Group had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/6/2021 – Marathon Patent Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

2/5/2021 – Marathon Patent Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

1/27/2021 – Marathon Patent Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

1/5/2021 – Marathon Patent Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

MARA opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

