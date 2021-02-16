Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.50). Marathon Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. 112,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.