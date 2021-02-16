Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in January

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CROJF opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62. Marimaca Copper has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. It principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

